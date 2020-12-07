Kiwi Players set for final event of the year

Monday, 7 December, 2020 - 10:05

The final PSA squash tournament of the year is set to get underway this week and two Kiwi players are in with a shot at the titles against the strong Egyptian contingent dominating the game.

The women’s Black Ball Open in Cairo runs 8-14 December with Joelle King playing her first round match against Australian, Donna Lobban on Wednesday morning (NZ time).

King, 32 is seeded seventh and if everything goes to plan would face second seed and world No.2 Noran Gohar (Egypt) in the quarter-finals.

"We’ll be in a bubble in Cairo where you have to have a negative test before you leave and when you land….we get picked up and spend all our time in the hotel until you’re cleared to play."

Starting 13 December is the men’s tournament in the same location featuring new world No.4 Paul Coll who plays Raphael Kandra (Germany) in the first round with a potential clash against Egyptian Mostafa Asal (Egypt) the same player who caused a sensation with his antics throughout the win over Coll at the Egyptian Open in October.

At the present time there are no tournaments confirmed on the PSA circuit in the New Year, however events look set to be put on the calendar at late notice in either the Middle East or some locations in Europe.