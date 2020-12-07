Sky goes all in with Vodafone Warriors

Monday, 7 December, 2020 - 12:12

Sky and the Vodafone Warriors have marked their 25-year partnership by further strengthening their ties with a new deal which sees the Sky Sport name emblazoned on the club’s 2021 NRL jerseys.

In announcing the new contract today, Sky’s involvement with the club now embraces all levels, not only the NRL side but also the NRLW team and the Future Warriors programme.

"We want to see rugby league grow in Aotearoa and the Vodafone Warriors are a key part in that for all Kiwis," said new Sky CEO Sophie Moloney. "It’s exciting to announce an even deeper relationship with the Warriors, proudly stamping our mark on the 2021 jersey.

"We’re delighted to be part of the 2021 season collection of five Vodafone Warriors jerseys.

"The players will wear these variants at home - hopefully - and away throughout the year as they line up in the NRL, the world’s most fiercely contested rugby league competition, which we’ll bring to fans live on Sky Sport 4, the home of rugby league."

Sky has been right alongside the Vodafone Warriors since 1995.

"Sky is absolutely all in with the Vodafone Warriors and now lifts our partnership to another level with this new agreement," said Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George.

"We couldn’t be more delighted with the level of commitment and passion they show for our great club. We feel the same way about them."

In backing the club renowned for some of the most passionate fans and athletes in any code Sky has worked hard to ensure it secures strong content and support. This ranges from premium match coverage, to developing Warriors TV embedded in the team (even during quarantine in Australia), to bringing the Vodafone Warriors and the New Zealand Rugby League together to promote the code in communities around Aotearoa. Apart from the NRL, growing the women’s game is a priority for the two organisations which sees Sky Sport sponsoring the Warriors’ NRLW side and covering the team’s matches as well as incorporating stars like the legendary Honey Hireme-Smiler in Sky production teams.

"Adding our name to the NRL jersey is significant," said Moloney. "If we knit the threads together, in every sense, the game will grow, the team will be sustained, the fans will be rewarded, and our businesses will flourish."