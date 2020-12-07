Blackcap Blair Tickner returns for central stags - CDCA

|
Back from a hamstring niggle followed by New Zealand A duties, attacking paceman Blair Tickner is a timely addition to the Central Stags' squad for the fourth round of their Ford Trophy campaign at Palmerston North’s Fitzherbert Park tomorrow.
Tickner’s addition takes the squad from 12 to 13 with the Stags keen to put some Firebirds on the barbecue after a tight loss to the Wellingtonians on Sunday.
The luckless hosts have yet to notch a win after three rounds, but could take encouragement from the latest match after a strong start from youngster Bayley Wiggins (29), and veteran duo George Worker (52 and 2-32) and Ben Smith (79) with the bat, and tight spin at the death from Worker and parsimonious Jayden Lennox who turned in a career-best 2-28 in just his seventh List A match.
Lennox went for just 2.80 runs per over off his 10 overs despite bowling at the death against a set batsmen, matchwinner Jakob Bhula (97 not out) and big-hitting allrounder Jamie Gibson.
The match was swing bowler Seth Rance’s 50th List A appearance for the Stags while fellow white-ball BLACKCAP Tickner comes in for his 26th Ford Trophy appearance with 32 wickets and a best of 4-43.
The rematch is set to begin at 11am tomorrow and is free admission.
Round Four v Wellington Firebirds
Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North
11am, Tuesday 8 December 2020
Admission: Free
Central Stags Squad
Tom Bruce (c)
Josh Clarkson
Liam Dudding
Joseph Field
Jayden Lennox
Christian Leopard
Seth Rance
Brad Schmulian
Ben Smith
Blair Tickner
Ray Toole
Bayley Wiggins (w)
George Worker
Coach: Aldin Smith
