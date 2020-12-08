The Ford Trophy: Round Four underway in Auckland, Christchurch

Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 - 10:57

Round Four of The Ford Trophy is about to get underway with the Auckland Aces and leaders Canterbury batting first and a rain delay in Palmerston North.

Canterbury is now in the luxurious position of leading both the men's and women's national one-day championships, as well as the first-class Plunket Shield, and the men can go up to 10 points clear at Hagley Oval today in The Ford Trophy - should they pocket another bonus-point win today in their top of the table clash against Northern Districts, dependent on other results.

At Auckland's Eden Park Outer Oval, Otago Volts captain Nick Kelly won the toss and sent the Aces in, Brad Rodden coming in for number four batsman Graeme Beghin for the hosts and set to bat at six.

Heavy rain has meanwhile delayed a start in Palmerston North where BLACKCAP Blair Tickner has joined the Central Stags squad, the Stags the only side yet to get a win on the board after three rounds. Teams are taking an early lunch at noon.

Opponents the Wellington Firebirds have meanwhile been dealt an injury blow after losing the services of their BLACKCAPS bowler and senior player Hamish Bennett (abdominal niggle); Bennett has been replaced in the squad for today by James Hartshorn after Bennett pulled up sore in training yesterday.

Canterbury captain Leo Carter won the toss at Hagley Oval where 21-year-old right-arm paceman Matthew Fisher will make his List A debut for Northern Districts, with Jake Gibson named 12th man for ND.

LIVESCORES | LIVESTREAMS | SITUATION UPDATES:

Auckland v Otago Volts

Central Stags v Wellington Firebirds

Canterbury v Northern Districts

THE FORD TROPHY COMPETITION CENTRE

See the Competition Centre link above for a one-stop shop for all livescores, livestreams, results, points table, competition statistics, livestreams, schedule and video highlights

Official hashtags: #FordTrophy #cricketnation