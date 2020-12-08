The Ford Trophy: Last over thriller sees Canterbury suffer first defeat

Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 - 19:22

Ford Trophy leaders Canterbury have suffered their first defeat of the campaign after Northern Districts won a last-over thriller, with one ball to spare, at Hagley Oval this evening - closing the gap at the top of the table to just one point.

Canterbury form horse Ken McClure earlier produced his second century on the bounce - following up his maiden effort on Sunday, before Jeet Raval responded with his first Ford Trophy ton for Northern Districts, to go with two for his former side the Auckland Aces and a maiden effort for the Central Stags before that amid a record-breaking match at Seddon.

Raval had the visitors well on target until the 48th over before he fell on 105 amid a dramatic flurry of late wickets. It put the pressure on Brett Hampton to hammer quick late runs, but the man nicknamed "Hammer" smote 20 not out off 11 balls to bring home the win by three wickets.

The tight victory ensured that ND retained second spot on the table, one point ahead of the Otago Volts who had earlier taken their revenge against the Auckland Aces in Auckland and moved up to second, pending the Christchurch result.

Defending champions the Aces and the Volts were last year's finalists and, after the shock-horror of Sunday's result when an Otago record bowling performance by Michael Rae was followed by a dramatic capitulation with the bat that saw the Aces nab a surprise victory, today the Volts made sure of their chase.

Veteran Neil Broom (an unbeaten 68 not out off 73 balls) walked them home for a tidy six-wicket win, after Rae and the Volts had delivered another tidy performance with the ball.

Earlier, Auckland Aces batsman Will O'Donnell continued his individual run of form with the bat, posting his third half century - and third career-best knock - in a row, with 85 off 110 balls.

Heavy morning rain in Palmerston North meanwhile saw the winless Central Stags and Wellington Firebirds take two points each for an abandonment with no toss made.

Round five, the midpoint of the regular season, begins on Sunday in New Plymouth, Dunedin and Auckland.

Points after Round 4

Canterbury 14

Northern Districts 13

Otago Volts 12

Wellington Firebirds 6

Auckand Aces 5

Central Stags 2