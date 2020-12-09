Opening of the Tokoroa Basketball Court - council

Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 - 09:08

South Waikato District Council and the Tokoroa Host Lions were proud to officially open the new Tokoroa Basketball Court yesterday Tuesday 8 December 2020. The new basketball court is an exciting welcome addition to the Tokoroa Skate Park.

"Spaces like this basketball court, or skate parks and playgrounds are important to the cohesive sense of community. They provide fun for everyone, break out time for our tamariki and have a positive impact on our health and wellbeing," said Mayor Shattock.

"Special acknowledgement to the Tokoroa Host Lions who have worked many volunteer hours on this project. The Lions are involved in an amazing number of community projects, and because they don’t shout about it, we often don’t have an appreciation for the countless hours they invest in community projects."

Council’s plans for all of our reserves, parks and sportsgrounds in the South Waikato for the next 10 years included the new basketball court which the community suggested initially. Between our own projects team and the Lions we are pleased to deliver this project. Council encourages community engagement and feedback and looks forward to delivering many more exciting projects.

"It is our duty to ensure this court remains safe from vandals or any other negative behaviour and more importantly, I hope it brings endless hours of fun, friendly competition for everyone who visits," concluded Mayor Shattock.