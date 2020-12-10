New Zealand A bulging with Blackcaps in Nelson

|
[ login or create an account ]
A New Zealand A side brimming with BLACKCAPS has assembled in Nelson to take on West Indies A in a four-day First Class match at Saxton Oval starting tomorrow.
The match was originally slated as a New Zealand XI game, but was upgraded to a First Class fixture following Pakistan’s choice to play intra-squad matches in Queenstown instead of playing New Zealand A.
The change means a much stronger side has assembled in Nelson featuring a total of eight current or former BLACKCAPS including T20 stars Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham and Tim Seifert.
Central Stags all-rounder Doug Bracewell has been named to captain the side which will be coached by Stephen Cunis with Brendon Donkers his assistant.
New Zealand A v West Indies A at Saxton Oval, 11-13 Dec
Glenn Phillips - Auckland Aces
Tim Seifert - Northern Districts
Joe Carter - Northern Districts
Rachin Ravindra - Wellington Firebirds
Mark Chapman - Auckland Aces
Jimmy Neesham - Wellington Firebirds
Cameron Fletcher (wk) - Canterbury
Doug Bracewell (c) - Central Stags
Blair Tickner - Central Stags
Scott Kuggeleijn - Northern Districts
Ish Sodhi - Northern Districts
Ed Nuttall - Canterbury
Michael Bracewell - Wellington Firebirds
The G.J. Gardner Homes NZC Umpires for the match are John Dempsey and Garth Stirrat, while Richard Hayward is the Match Referee.
Live scoring: www.nzc.nz and NZC App
Hashtag: #NZAvWI
Full international schedule: www.nzc.nz/schedules
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice