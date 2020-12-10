New Zealand A bulging with Blackcaps in Nelson

Thursday, 10 December, 2020 - 19:00

A New Zealand A side brimming with BLACKCAPS has assembled in Nelson to take on West Indies A in a four-day First Class match at Saxton Oval starting tomorrow.

The match was originally slated as a New Zealand XI game, but was upgraded to a First Class fixture following Pakistan’s choice to play intra-squad matches in Queenstown instead of playing New Zealand A.

The change means a much stronger side has assembled in Nelson featuring a total of eight current or former BLACKCAPS including T20 stars Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham and Tim Seifert.

Central Stags all-rounder Doug Bracewell has been named to captain the side which will be coached by Stephen Cunis with Brendon Donkers his assistant.

New Zealand A v West Indies A at Saxton Oval, 11-13 Dec

Glenn Phillips - Auckland Aces

Tim Seifert - Northern Districts

Joe Carter - Northern Districts

Rachin Ravindra - Wellington Firebirds

Mark Chapman - Auckland Aces

Jimmy Neesham - Wellington Firebirds

Cameron Fletcher (wk) - Canterbury

Doug Bracewell (c) - Central Stags

Blair Tickner - Central Stags

Scott Kuggeleijn - Northern Districts

Ish Sodhi - Northern Districts

Ed Nuttall - Canterbury

Michael Bracewell - Wellington Firebirds

The G.J. Gardner Homes NZC Umpires for the match are John Dempsey and Garth Stirrat, while Richard Hayward is the Match Referee.

