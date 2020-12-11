Team 18 recruit Richard Hollway as new Head of Engineering

Friday, 11 December, 2020 - 08:01

Team 18 has recruited multiple championship and Bathurst-winning engineer Richard Hollway as its new Head of Engineering for the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship.

Hollway, who joins following a ten-year stint as Chief Engineer at Garry Rogers Motorsport (GRM), will oversee the squad’s engineering group that runs two Holden ZB Commodores for Mark Winterbottom and Scott Pye.

Winterbottom will continue to be engineered by fellow GRM recruit Manuel Sanchez, while Phil Keed, who commenced the 2020 season as the team’s engineering leader, will remain as race engineer for Pye following a successful formation that saw the team’s first podium finish this year at the Darwin Triple Crown.

Hollway joined the Holden Racing Team (HRT) as it commenced their golden era of five-straight championship victories between 1998 and 2002 with Craig Lowndes and Mark Skaife, and four Bathurst 1000 wins. During his time at HRT, Hollway also worked with the likes of Peter Brock, Jim Richards, Garth Tander and Greg Murphy.

A move to GRM saw Hollway oversee the development and homologation of the Volvo S60 in 2013 and act as the race engineer for future three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin to finish third in the drivers championship in 2016.

Hollway will join the Mount Waverley-based squad in January, before the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship commences at the Mount Panorama 500 on February 24-26.