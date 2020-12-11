The "voice of the America’s Cup" - NZME

Friday, 11 December, 2020 - 10:42

The "voice of the America’s Cup" PJ Montgomery joins Newstalk ZB, Gold AM and iHeartRadio to lead 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA radio commentary.

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has confirmed pre-eminent yachting commentator Peter ‘PJ’ Montgomery will anchor its live radio commentary for the 36th America’s Cup across Gold AM, Newstalk ZB and iHeartRadio.

As the official radio partner of the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA, NZME will have live radio coverage of every race from the PRADA America’s Cup World Series later this month through to the 36th America’s Cup in March, all in partnership with television rights holder TVNZ.

The name "PJ Montgomery" is synonymous with the world’s oldest international sports event. His first America's Cup began in 1980, delivering live commentary of every America's Cup race involving a New Zealand boat from Race 1 of the 1986/87 Louis Vuitton Cup on October 5, 1986, when KZ-7 took on Heart of America.

During that era, Montgomery anchored the live commentary of New Zealand's three America's Cup wins in 1995, 2000 and 2017, as well as the many heart-breakers in between.

Montgomery’s contribution to the world of America’s Cup will be recognised next year when he will be inducted into the esteemed America’s Cup "Hall of Fame". Usually reserved for multiple America's Cup winners, notable team principals, designers of multiple Cup winners or others with decades of America's Cup involvement, Montgomery is just the third "chronicler" to be given the honour.

In the meantime, he’s focussed on his next challenge.

"I am delighted to be anchoring our radio coverage on Gold AM, Newstalk ZB and iHeartRadio for this America’s Cup. Being across each of these networks and on iHeartRadio means Kiwis can access up to the moment commentary and America’s Cup news as it happens.

"I love radio. It all started for me back in 1970 covering the OK Dinghy Worlds, and then the 1971 One Ton Cup. The immediacy, the flexibility and the energy of radio suits the excitement of a super charged event like the America’s Cup perfectly," said Montgomery.

Montgomery is renowned for his fleet of yachting connections accessed via an invaluable black book of contacts. Contacts he’ll be calling on to join his commentary team based in a special broadcast centre set up on Auckland’s Viaduct.

"Many of the biggest names in America’s Cup including previous Cup winners, as well as those involved in the racing out on the water will be joining me and the team. My aim is to provide the best possible inside access ensuring New Zealanders get all the America’s Cup intel across the 3 months of racing," said Montgomery.

The PRADA 36th America’s Cup in March can be heard nationwide on Newstalk ZB, Gold AM and streaming live on iHeartRadio (listen online or download the app).

PRADA America’s Cup World Series - LIVE on Gold AM 17-19 December 2020

PRADA America’s Cup Christmas Race - LIVE on Gold AM 20 December 2020

PRADA Cup - LIVE on Gold AM 15 January - 22 February 2021

PRADA 36th America’s Cup- LIVE on Gold AM and Newstalk ZB 6 March - 15 March 2021

