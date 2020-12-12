Joelle King beaten in five game epic in semis in Egypt

Saturday, 12 December, 2020 - 08:10

A traditional tight contest between Joelle King and England’s Sarah-Jane Perry didn’t end the way the Kiwi world No.8 would have wanted.

King was beaten 11-5, 11-13, 11-13, 11-7, 11-13 in 74 minutes by the English fifth seed in the semifinals of the Black Ball Open in Cairo.

Both players had their opportunities and King even held off four match points in the fifth game to look like she might steal a victory from 7-10 down as her opponent hit the tin in three of the four next points.

The match started well for King who looked in control as she took the first game 11-5. The second also had King looking strong at 9-5 ahead until the sometimes unorthodox shot making of Perry came through and she gained control before a game ball went against her on a stroke but was then being overturned to a let. Perry then took the game 13-11 in a 17 minute epic.

In the third game it was point-for-point until the later stages where Perry again grabbed the initiative for a 13-11 scoreline.

Joelle King, 32 upped the tempo again in the fourth set as Perry had a few errors creep into her play and then Kiwi wrapped it up 11.7.

However the deciding set always looked like the English player had the decisive edge. She gained more authority on the ball and had King scrambling at times.

To her credit King showed plenty of resolve when she found herself down 7-10, she put pressure on her opponent. Perry hit the tin twice and then had a stroked called against her and then remarkably hit the tin again giving King a look at a potential victory at 11-11.

Unfortunately that was where it ended for the Kiwi with a nice shot close to the wall by Perry finishing off the match in a dramatic five game contest.

For King she now awaits a revistalised PSA schedule in the new year while the tournament now gets ready for the men’s event where new world No. 4 Paul Coll will be the fourth seed.

He faces Frenchman, Victor Crouin in the first round on Monday morning NZT.