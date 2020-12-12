Stags welcome back Dane Clever

Saturday, 12 December, 2020 - 10:57

Returning from New Zealand A v West Indies A, wicketkeeper-batsman Dane Cleaver has come in for the Stags for this Sunday's free Ford Trophy at Pukekura Park - and the weather is coming to the rescue as well.

After a weather-hit campaign in both the red-ball and white-ball formats, the Stags will be dellighted to see sunny skies forecast for both Sunday and Tuesday when they will play Canterbury back to back in New Plymouth.

The side has just two points from their first four home games after three losses and an abandonment without a ball bowled, despite strong form and a century from George Worker and fine work with the ball from both Worker and fellow spinner Jayden Lennox last Sunday.

"The rain has decided to follow us around and give us a bit of grief," says swing bowler Seth Rance, "so we’re excited to see a fine forecast for Sunday and Tuesday.

"The weather’s looking outstanding so we’re looking forward to being able to get into a bit of rhythm and just get some games under our belts."

Canterbury meanwhile has had a good run and leads The Ford Trophy with just one tight loss from four games.

"It’s a pretty strong Canterbury side at the moment, they’ve been playing well, but we know we have the players to match them," says Rance who made his 50th Ford Trophy appearance for the Stags on Sunday while Cleaver is poised for his 51st cap for the side, with two centuries in the format.

"Dane loves to play at Pukekura Park, he’ll be fired up to help the team get back on track this weekend."

The matches are the last one-day Ford Trophy games for the year before all teams switch over to the Dream11 Super Smash. The Ford Trophy will resume in February 2021 with the Stags away for all of their last four rounds.

The matches begin at 11AM and are free admission to celebrate the 70th season of Central Stags cricket.

CENTRAL STAGS SQUAD

ROUND FIVE

11am - Sunday 13 December 2020

v Canterbury

Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Admission: FREE

Tom Bruce (c)

Josh Clarkson

Dane Cleaver (w)

Joey Field

Jayden Lennox

Christian Leopard

Seth Rance

Brad Schmulian

Ben Smith

Ray Toole

Bayley Wiggins

George Worker

Coach: Aldin Smith

Unavailable for selection

Ross Taylor, Will Young (BLACKCAPS at Basin Reserve)

Balir Tickner, Doug Bracewell (NZA v West Indies A in Nelson)

Ben Wheeler, Ajaz Patel (injury)

Adam Milne (BBL)

