Firebirds teammates post maiden New Zealand A tons together

West Indies A will head into Day 3 of their first-class four-dayer at Nelson's Saxton Oval trailing New Zealand A by 339 runs with just five first-innings wickets in hand.

A brilliant start from NZ A captain Doug Bracewell (7-3-9-2) and Scott Kuggeleijn (8-0-30-1) with the ball had the West Indians in early disarray chasing New Zealand A's 481 for seven declared, the pair quickly removing three of the top batsmen for no score.

Opening batsman Shayne Moseley (56-) survived through to stumps after reaching a half century, but the visitors have a lot of work in front of them to catch New Zealand A's solid first innings total after Wellington Firebirds teammates Michael Bracewell (135) and 21-year-old Rachin Ravindra both posted their first first-class centuries at New Zealand A level earlier in the day.

Ravindra had achieved his highest first-class score (144 not out) when captain Doug Bracewell declared, the pair having dominated the West Indies A attack in a 161-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Cam Fletcher then joined Ravindra for another century stand, putting on 107 for the seventh.