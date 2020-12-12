Johnson just one win away from record

Saturday, 12 December, 2020 - 19:05

Veteran rider Chris Johnson is just one win away from setting a new record for most wins by a jockey in New Zealand after securing success aboard the Ellis Winsloe-trained Points Score at Ascot Park on Saturday.

Johnson joins current record holder David Walsh on 2451 New Zealand victories and needs just one more win to establish a new national benchmark.

In typical Johnson fashion, he sat quietly on Points Score before guiding the five-year-old into a challenging position approaching the home corner. Points Score hit the front early in the straight and under a hands and heels ride, drew clear to win by a length at the line. - NZ Racing Desk