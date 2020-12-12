Johnson just one win away from record

|
[ login or create an account ]
Veteran rider Chris Johnson is just one win away from setting a new record for most wins by a jockey in New Zealand after securing success aboard the Ellis Winsloe-trained Points Score at Ascot Park on Saturday.
Johnson joins current record holder David Walsh on 2451 New Zealand victories and needs just one more win to establish a new national benchmark.
In typical Johnson fashion, he sat quietly on Points Score before guiding the five-year-old into a challenging position approaching the home corner. Points Score hit the front early in the straight and under a hands and heels ride, drew clear to win by a length at the line. - NZ Racing Desk
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice