Paul Coll back on court as world No.4

Sunday, 13 December, 2020 - 16:51

World squash No.4 Paul Coll from Greymouth is back on court again as he plays his first round at the Black Ball Open in Cairo, Egypt tomorrow morning (Monday NZT 7am) against Victor Crouin of France.

It’s the first tournament for Coll at his new career-high ranking and is a good opportunity to work his way into the event after his original opponent Raphael Kandra of Germany pulled out following an illness.

Crouin, 21 who was educated at Harvard in the United States and is currently ranked 46th in the world played in New Zealand in 2018 as a teenager reaching the final of the Squash XL Challenger tournament in Auckland and also playing in the Invercargill Challenger.

If Coll wins he is likely to face Mustafa Asal (Egypt) ranked 14th in the second round on Wednesday morning.

Coll and Asal met in quarter-final match at the Egyptian Open in October where Asal caused controversy during the contest arguing constantly and finally winning in five games where he threw his shirt into a covid-reduced crowd.

Twenty-eight-year-old Coll’s first and second round matches can be viewed on PSA facebook or Squash NZ facebook pages live or recorded.