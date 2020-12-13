Canterbury retains lead at season midpoint

Sunday, 13 December, 2020 - 19:48

Halfway through the regular season, Canterbury has held on to the top slot in The Ford Trophy after a comfortable fifth-round away win against the still-winless Central Stags at Pukekura Park today.

Form batsman Ken McClure backed up his two centuries from the previous two rounds with an unbeaten 61- as the visitors comfortably chased down the Stags' 213 - with seven wickets and 8.3 overs to spare.

The Stags will have been disappointed with their own innings after having been sent in on a slowish pitch, losing their momentum despite half century contributions from opening batsman Bayley Wiggins (59 off 75) and allrounder Josh Clarkson (51 off 50) as they fell some 40 runs short of a par score.

For Canterbury, McClure; opening batsman Chad Bowes (a run-a-ball 59) and Leo Carter (an unbeaten 63- off 65 balls) combined to keep the chase well in control.

Earlier, Matt Henry had led the way with the ball with 3-28 off 10, while new Canterbury keeper Mitch Hay (rights free image attached) had a field day as he marked his List A debut with three catches and two runouts.

"The bowlers put us in a really good position," said McClure, "so we didn't have much scoreboard pressure. We could just apply ourselves and get the job done."

A much closer affair in Auckland meanwhile saw the Wellington Firebirds keep the championship pressure on defending champions the Auckland Aces who remain with just one win in the bag from five rounds.

Will O'Donnell (62 off 79) continued his streak of half centuries with his fourth consecutive half ton, but he was the only batsman to pass 50 in the Aces' total of 255 for nine at Eden Park Outer Oval.

Despite some early success for Ross ter Braak who struck twice in the first 5.3 overs, the Aces would be trumped by Firebird Troy Johnson who reached his maiden List A half century off 64 balls en route to the top score of 80 not out off 89.

Johnson hit the winning boundary with nine balls to spare as the Firebirds collected their second win on the bounce.

A high-scoring match at Dunedin's University of Otago Oval saw Northern Districts 323 for nine from their 50 overs after having been sent in by captain and BLACKCAP in waiting Jacob Duffy.

Opener Katene Clarke (58 off 65), Anton Devcich (51 off 43 in his 100th List A match - a 72nd cap for ND), Henry Cooper (88 off 73) and hard-hitter Brett Hampton (47 off 35) were all in the runs as the hosts tried to contain the damage.

Nathan Smith (3-58 off 10 and 81 off 69 with the bat) has a strong all-round day for the Volts and shared in a 132-run stand with regular partner Michael Rippon for the sixth wicket, but five wickets inside the first 21 overs cost the side a chance to keep pace and they were eventually bowled out 40 runs short in the 48th over.

The win ensured Northern Districts stayed just one point behind Canterbury on the points table.

All of today's defeated sides will get another shot on Tuesday with the same teams meet each other in Round Six. A maximum of 25 points (including bonus points) remains available to each team from the back five matches, with Tuesday's sixth round the last Ford Trophy match of the calendar year before all teams switch to T20 mode.