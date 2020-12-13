NZ A captain Doug Bracewell snares first-class career best

Sunday, 13 December, 2020 - 20:23

West Indies A will head into a big final day of their New Zealand tour trailing New Zealand A by 332 runs in their second innings, set to resume at 26 for no loss at Nelson's Saxton Oval tomorrow.

Earlier, NZ A captain Doug Bracewell picked up a further four wickets in the first innings for a first-class haul of 15-5-42-6, the new captain leading the way as the hosts dismissed the visitors for 298 in 88.3 overs.

It was Bracewell's second first-class bag for New Zealand A with a previous best of 5-78 for the side; and his 10th first-class bag overall (his career best a 7-35 for the Central Stags).

West Indies A opening batsman Shayne Moseley had meanwhile carried on from his unbeaten 56- overnight to reach his first first-class century for West Indies A, to go with three previous hundreds for Barbados before he was caught behind off Bracewell on 110 in the 81st over.

West Indies A rapidly fell away after the wicket as Bracewell and his Central Stags teammate Blair Tickner (2-34) mopped up, leaving Romario Shepherd stranded on 77 not out.

Taking a 183-run lead into their second dig, New Zealand A belted a quick 174 for seven from just 27.5 overs before Bracewell again declared - giving his attack eight overs before stumps to try to get a late breakthrough in the action-packed afternoon.

For the West Indies, spinner Rahkeem Cornwall (3-37) finished his bowling duties with six for the match.