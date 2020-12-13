NZ A captain Doug Bracewell snares first-class career best

|
[ login or create an account ]
West Indies A will head into a big final day of their New Zealand tour trailing New Zealand A by 332 runs in their second innings, set to resume at 26 for no loss at Nelson's Saxton Oval tomorrow.
Earlier, NZ A captain Doug Bracewell picked up a further four wickets in the first innings for a first-class haul of 15-5-42-6, the new captain leading the way as the hosts dismissed the visitors for 298 in 88.3 overs.
It was Bracewell's second first-class bag for New Zealand A with a previous best of 5-78 for the side; and his 10th first-class bag overall (his career best a 7-35 for the Central Stags).
West Indies A opening batsman Shayne Moseley had meanwhile carried on from his unbeaten 56- overnight to reach his first first-class century for West Indies A, to go with three previous hundreds for Barbados before he was caught behind off Bracewell on 110 in the 81st over.
West Indies A rapidly fell away after the wicket as Bracewell and his Central Stags teammate Blair Tickner (2-34) mopped up, leaving Romario Shepherd stranded on 77 not out.
Taking a 183-run lead into their second dig, New Zealand A belted a quick 174 for seven from just 27.5 overs before Bracewell again declared - giving his attack eight overs before stumps to try to get a late breakthrough in the action-packed afternoon.
For the West Indies, spinner Rahkeem Cornwall (3-37) finished his bowling duties with six for the match.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice