'Waitomo to fuel the Gallagher Chiefs'

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 07:50

The Gallagher Chiefs have teamed up with Waitomo Group in a new partnership which will see them fuel the Club through to 2023.

Based in Hamilton, Waitomo Group is a 100% Kiwi, family-owned and operated business that has been fuelling Kiwis across New Zealand since 1947. Waitomo’s business, and success, is built on the support of Kiwis and the team is committed to giving back that support to the communities where they operate.

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins said it was great to have Waitomo Group on board to fuel the Gallagher Chiefs.

"We are delighted to have Waitomo Group join our Gallagher Chiefs whÄnau. It is great to be supported by a 100% Kiwi-owned and operated, third-generation, business based in the Chiefs Region. Based in the Waikato, they are committed to giving back to the community they live and work in. It is a great alignment for our organisation, and we are excited for the opportunities the partnership will be able to offer. We are looking forward to teaming up with them and giving back to the people that support our organisations."

As well as supplying bulk fuel and Waitomo Fuel Cards to commercial customers, Waitomo also operates more than 65 Fuel Stops and Diesel Stops stretching from Paihia to Dunedin. More than two-

thirds of Waitomo’s sites are in the Chiefs Region.

Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby said the new partnership with the Gallagher Chiefs cemented Waitomo Group’s long association with the wider Chiefs Region and reflected growth in the business’ national network.

"For more than 70 years, the Waitomo whanau have built up this business to become a New Zealand fuel market disruptor by holding on to the same values of people, performance and price. Those values align closely to those of the Gallagher Chiefs whÄnau, and we’re stoked to be on board. We’re looking forward to an awesome season ahead for the Club, as we continue to grow the game in the Waikato region."