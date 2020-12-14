Paul Coll wins first round In Cairo to set up clash with Asal

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 10:34

New Zealand’s Paul Coll and Egypt’s Mostafa Asal have set up a much anticipated second round clash at the men’s CIB Black Ball Squash Open after they came through their first round fixtures at the PSA World Tour Gold tournament in Cairo, Egypt.

It will be a rematch of their dramatic match in the quarter-finals of the Egyptian Open in October, where Asal got the better of Coll in a nail-biting five-game battle in front of the Great Pyramid of Giza to reach his maiden PSA Platinum semi-final.

That match was notable for Asal’s wild celebration, which saw him rip off his shirt in celebration and throw it into the crowd. Coll will look to prevent back-to-back losses to the Egyptian and looked good in his first round match this morning.

World No.4 Coll, booked his second round spot after beating Frenchman Victor Crouin 11-5, 11-7, 11-2 in his first appearance since falling to World No.1 Ali Farag in last month’s Qatar Classic final.

"I was trying to come out a bit more aggressive than I have done in the previous couple of tournaments," said 28-year-old Coll.

"I thought I was a bit passive in the early rounds, so I wanted to start today, try to dominate the middle and take the ball in short when it was there and just play some more proactive squash."

The second round match against Asal will be played early on Wednesday morning NZT.