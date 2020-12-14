21-year-old achieves first-class century and bag double

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 20:31

New Zealand A has wrapped up the West Indies A tour with another impressive victory - after 21-year-old Rachin Ravindra claimed a first-class career best and maiden bag of 6-89 to go with his first-class century two days earlier in the same match at Saxton Oval.

Touted for the past two years as a star on the rise, off-spinning allrounder Ravindra achieved the rare first-class double in a 101-run victory for the New Zealanders in Nelson, while captain Doug Bracewell finished with seven for the match after his own six-for in the first innings.

Ravindra's all-round double act was the first in New Zealand first-class cricket since October 2016 when his Wellington Firebirds teammate - then playing for Canterbury - Logan van Beek scored an unbeaten 111- and took 6-57 against the Otago Volts in the Plunket Shield at Hagley Oval.

Moving to first drop for the second innings, Shayne Moseley (54) again added the grit to the West Indies' final day chase of 306 today with a patient half century, and he helped guide his side through to lunch and onto a position of 159 for three - before part-time spinner Michael Bracewell enticed a key catch in the deep.

Captain Nicholas Pooran chose attack as the best form of defence and he top-scored with a 63-ball 69 - his highest first-class score. He shared a 77-run stand with Fabian Allen after losing anchorman Moseley.

But Pooran would become Ravindra's third victim of the innings.

Big paceman Blair Tickner (2-28) then chipped out both Allen and Romario Shepherd as Ravindra whistled through the tail to claim the final wicket, West Indies A all out for 256 inside 70 overs.

The final day also saw Canterbury wicketkeeper-batsman Cam Fletcher claim his 200th dismissal in first-class cricket.