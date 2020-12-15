Tough weekend for Alice Robinson at the World Cup Giant Slalom - Snow Sports

Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 - 10:14

Courchevel, France (15 December 2020) - Alice Robinson has crashed at the second to last gate during run one of the FIS World Cup Giant Slalom held in Courchevel, France overnight. A crash results in a DNF (did not finish).

After a 24-hour postponement due to snow surface conditions, the weather was fantastic and the snow was compact and icy. Robinson had a good inspection, came out of the start gate firing and was up 12 hundredths of a second on the first split. She lost some pace through the second and third splits and unfortunately got hung up as she came around the third to last gate, resulting in a crash at the second to last gate.

Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) was crowned the winner, her time 82 hundredths of a second faster than Federica Brignone (ITA) in second place. Tessa Worley (FRA) rounded out the podium in third.

The Courchevel Giant Slalom World Cup was a double up event with the first World Cup held on Saturday where Robinson had a DNF on her second run. She was sitting in sixth place after run one but lost her left ski as she came around a gate at speed during run two.

Robinson has an opportunity for redemption on Sunday the 20th of December where she will be racing in the FIS World Cup Super G in Val d'Isere, France.