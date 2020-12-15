Last round for 2020 underway

Tuesday, 15 December, 2020 - 12:33

Gary Troup debuts as match referee

Round six of the national one-day Ford Trophy is underway with Northern Districts breathing down Canterbury's necks at the top of the table.

It's the final round for the calendar year, the final four rounds of the 10-match reguler season and subsequent top three playoffs to resume after the forthcoming Dream11 Super Smash holiday season window.

Ford Trophy leaders Canterbury have been sent in by the Central Stags at a sunny Pukekura Park and have lost three early wickets despite the Stags losing senior swing bowler Seth Rance to a prematch calf injury.

At Dunedin's University of Otago Oval, Northern Districts is also two down, after having won the toss and elected to bat against hosts the Otago Volts.

At Auckland's Eden Park Outer Oval, the Auckland Aces have meanwhile made a blistering start with the ball after winning the toss and electing to bowl. The Wellington Firebirds were four down inside the first 10 overs. Former BLACKCAP and Auckland representative Gary Troup makes his debut in this match as an NZC match referee.

Central Stags v Canterbury at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Auckland Aces v Wellington Firebirds at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Otago Volts v Northern Districts at University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

Points after Round 5

Canterbury 18

Northern Districts 17

Otago Volts 12

Wellington Firebirds 10

Auckland Aces 5

Central Stags 2

STATCHAT and key performers

Photography: www.photosport.nz