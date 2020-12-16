Paul Coll beaten by Mostafa Asal in another controversial match

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 05:48

Kiwi squash pro, Paul Coll has suffered a second straight loss to Egyptian showman, Mostafa Asal, this time in the second round of the Black Ball Open in Cairo.

World No.4 Coll lost to Asal 6-11, 11-8, 11-3, 4-11, 11-8 in a dramatic 84 minute match and this time the Egyptian played a better match, although he still gained from the odd questionable tactic at times and reviews appeared to go his way as well.

The two famously met at the Egyptian Open in front of the Pyramids in October where Asal claimed a controversial victory over the Kiwi and in celebration ripped his shirt off and threw it into the crowd.

And the shirt came off again on this occasion too as Asal roared to victory once more over Coll in front of his home crowd.

A solid performance from Coll saw him go one up as he applied his game plan well with patient squash handing him the advantage.

Asal refocused himself in the second game by encouraging the crowd to be louder as he made his way back into the match, showing his dynamic movement coupled with strong quality at the front of the court to draw level.

A wayward performance from Coll in the third saw Asal take the lead with his ruthless hitting and superb shot selection taking centre stage to go 2-1 up.

Coll refused to go away though and after a request of a ball change at the end of the third produced another strong performance with Asal fading a little as Coll was able to execute his tactics and make it physically demanding on the young Egyptian to push the match to a tense finale.

The fifth arguably provided the most drama of the match with a five-minute rally taking place on just the second point of the game as the two players traded blows, an important review decision for Asal at 8-8 proved to be the turning point for the 19-year-old to press ahead as he held his nerve to close out strongly and produce another celebration.

Coll now has to wait for any PSA tournament to be put on the calendar in the New Year before he plays again.