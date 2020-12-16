In-form New Zealand A side named for Pakistan Shaheens clash

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 13:50

A New Zealand A side laden with in-form personnel has been selected for the four-day match against the Pakistan Shaheens in Whangarei, starting tomorrow.

Included in the A side are Rachin Ravindra, who has already scored two centuries and taken a six-wicket bag in this season’s A programme; Michael Bracewell, who notched a century against West Indies A in Nelson, and in-form Canterbury batsman, Ken McClure.

Bracewell will captain the A side, which will be coached by Stephen Cunis and Brendon Donkers.

National selection manager Gavin Larsen said it was encouraging to see BLACKCAPS fast bowler Matt Henry playing his first game of red ball cricket since injuring his thumb in October.

"It was a difficult start to the season for Matt but he’s been making good progress since breaking his thumb and this game is another positive step in the right direction for him.

"Matt’s always been a big part of our red ball plans and having him back in long-form cricket is very heartening."

Larsen sang the praises of the A programme, saying it was a critical step in terms of preparing New Zealand’s top domestic players for international cricket.

"It’s just been invaluable," he said. "It gives completely different opportunities to different players, depending on their particular circumstances at the time.

"New Zealand has good depth in its international ranks right now and I think that’s a direct result of having a meaningful and strong A programme."

Larsen said Leo Carter and Sean Solia would act as 12th/13th men to cover for concussion and/or COVID-19 substitutes. Having played the sixth round of the Ford Trophy yesterday, both were travelling to Whangarei today.

He added that spin-bowler Ajaz Patel, who suffered a calf injury six weeks ago, will join the team and train with it, as he continues his rehabilitation ahead of the Test series against Pakistan.

No BLACKCAPS were available for selection due to the T20 series against Pakistan.

New Zealand A: Michael Bracewell (c), Joe Carter, Leo Carter, Henry Cooper, Cameron Fletcher, Matt Henry, Ken McClure, Ed Nuttall, Nathan Smith, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Sean Solia.

Match officials: Richard Hayward (match referee); Derek Walker, John Dempsey (umpires).