Four Kiwi snow sports athletes receive prestigious X Games Aspen invitations

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 08:49

Nico Porteous, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Beau-James Wells and Jossi Wells have all received invitations to compete at the prestigious X Games Aspen 2021 to be held between the 29 - 31 of January.

Nico Porteous and Beau-James Wells have been invited to compete in Freeski SuperPipe and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has been invited to compete in both Snowboard Big Air and Snowboard Slopestyle.

Jossi Wells, 27-time X Games competitor, four-time X Games medallist and X Games Aspen 2016 Freeski Slopestyle gold medallist, is the first alternate for the relatively new discipline ‘Ski Knuckle Huck’ in which skiers launch themselves over the knuckle (roller) of the Big Air jump and perform tricks.

With three X Games medals already to her name (X Games Norway 2020 Snowboard Slopestyle gold medallist, X Games Aspen 2019 Snowboard Slopestyle gold medallist and Big Air silver medallist) Sadowski-Synnott is thankful for the opportunity to compete at the top-level event. "I am super grateful to have the opportunity to go overseas and compete in X Games again. I am feeling very good and healthy after a successful New Zealand winter".

Porteous (X Games Aspen 2019 Freeski SuperPipe bronze medallist) explained that "X Games is the biggest event of the season and I am excited to be back skiing! It feels really good, especially as there are only eight people invited to compete in SuperPipe this year. It will be a little tricky as it is the first competition of the year, but I am excited to get back in the start gate".

Beau-James Wells, who has competed twice before at X Games Aspen (in 2014 and 2020), will be vying for his first X Games medal. "It’s always epic to be invited to the biggest event in freeskiing apart from the Olympics, it is always a pleasure".

Although Jossi Wells has taken a step back from competitive skiing, his legacy and incredible freeskiing style means he is still a highly sought-after competitor for the style-based Ski Knuckle Huck. As the first alternate he will step into the start gate if any of the other eight competitors are unable to start for any reason.

X Games Aspen 2021 will take place at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen Snowmass, Colorado for the 20th consecutive year from 29 - 31 January 2021. "Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, X Games Aspen 2021 will be closed to the public and produced with comprehensive COVID-19 risk mitigation protocols in place for participants and staff". X Games Aspen.