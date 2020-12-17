Emirates proud to be official sponsor of Emirates Team New Zealand

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 12:58

Emirates will be proudly cheering on defending champions Emirates Team New Zealand in Auckland this racing season, as they defend their place as sailing champions in the highly anticipated 36th America’s Cup. The America’s World Cup Series, which begins with its first race on Thursday 17 December, will continue in the lead up to the much-awaited America’s Cup races, starting 6 March 2021.

Emirates became Emirates Team New Zealand’s naming sponsor in 2004 when it began its quest to bring the America’s Cup back to New Zealand. Emirates has remained a stoic supporter through two close Challenges in 2007 in Valencia and 2013 in San Francisco before Emirates Team New Zealand proudly lifted the ‘Auld Mug’ again in Bermuda in 2017. Now, as The Defender, they have returned for the 36th edition of the America’s Cup in Auckland where it will be decided in nail-biting races in March 2021.

Emirates will also be the ‘Official Airline’ partner of the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada which includes the America’s Cup World Series (ACWS), sponsoring the preliminary regatta leading up to the main event in March 2021.

Throughout the series, Emirates will be hosting guests at the Emirates Team New Zealand Hospitality area, joining thousands of avid supporters as they watch the boats fly across the water in record breaking feats. There will also be a variety of ways for racing fans to engage across social and digital channels, with ‘flight times’ and exclusive content featuring Emirates Team New Zealand members and insights into preparations ahead of each race being shared.

Through its sponsorships across the globe, Emirates continues to connect people through sport, bringing together moments of excitement and joy through inspiring and entertaining moments for communities to experience. Emirates is excited to continue its long partnership with Emirates Team New Zealand, bringing the passion and excitement of the race to New Zealanders and fans around the world.

Throughout the pandemic, Emirates continued its unwavering commitment to New Zealand by operating four flights per week from Dubai to Auckland, in line with restrictions by the New Zealand government. Besides the passenger services that helped to repatriate New Zealanders, Emirates also provided significant support to its community and economy through the delivery of essential goods and products throughout 2020

All Emirates customers can travel with confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry’s first, multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover, and a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air. The distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers is just one of the many initiatives designed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew onboard its flights.

Emirates Team New Zealand ‘flying’ across the water during a practice session in the lead up to America’s Cup World Series