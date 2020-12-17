Ed Nuttall five-wicket bag highlight of on day one v Pakistan A

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 19:46

Canterbury quick Ed Nuttall has taken his first first-class bag for the New Zealand A team, and the fourth overall of his first-class career on the opening day of New Zealand A's first-class fixture against Pakistan A in Whangarei.

Nuttall claimed 5-54 off his 17 overs in his third New Zealand A first-class appearance, helping the hosts bowl out the Pakistan Shaheens for 194 in 73 overs.

Otago Volts allrounder Nathan Smith backed him up with a tidy 3-59 off 18, including five maidens, on a sweltering afternoon at Cobham Oval - where there was already a sniff of turn in the final session.

Smith had put himself on an unconverted hat-trick with the wickets of Yasir Shah, caught by Joe Carter, and Sohail Khan, caught by Ken McClure in the 60th over.

Pakistan first drop Azhar Ali top-scored for the visitors with a patient 58 off 172 balls after having seen off the early movement - and having seen Nuttall swiftly remove both opening batsmen inside eight overs, after New Zealand A captain Michael Bracewell had won the toss and sent Pakistan A in.

Azhar Ali shared a 49-run stand for the third wicket with Imran Butt, but regular breakthroughs after Butt's departure on 27 cost the Pakistan side the chance to build an imposing total.

By stumps, New Zealand A was 23 for one in reply after the early loss of hometown batsman Henry Cooper, caught off Mohammad Abbas for no score.

Fresh from his century earlier this week against West Indies A, opening batsman Rachin Ravindra and first drop Ken McClure will both resume Day Two on 11- with New Zealand A trailing by 171 on the first innings, with nine wickets in hand.