Central Hinds out to reclaim national lead

An unchanged Central Hinds squad has headed to Dunedin with the prospect of reclaiming the national one-day lead this weekend in the last two Hallyburton Johnstone Shield matches before the competition takes a break for Dream11 Super Smash.

With three wins from the first four rounds, the consistent Hinds are well placed on the second rung of the ladder, just four points behind new leaders the unbeaten Canterbury Magicians who will be hosting Wellington Blaze further north in Christchurch.

The Hinds are meanwhile meeting the winless Otago Sparks at University of Otago Oval for rounds five and six of the 10-round 50-over campaign, the squad unchanged as they remain without the services of WHITE FERN Rosemary Mair. Opening bowler Mair is now building up her bowling loads after having completed two weeks in managed isolation following her return from playing in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League.

Following this weekend’s twin away one-dayers, the team will next be in action at Napier’s McLean Park from 3.40pm on 27 December where they will open CD’s first Dream11 Super Smash doubleheader against defending T20 champions Wellington Blaze. The Central Stags then get underway under lights against the Firebirds from 7.10PM, tickets are available online from just $5 at CD.cricket.co.nz.

HALLYBURTON JOHNSTONE SHIELD

Central Hinds v Otago Sparks

University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

Round Five - 10am Saturday, 19 December 2020

Round Six - 10am Sunday, 20 December 2020

Anlo van Deventer (captain) - Wairarapa

Hannah Rowe (vice-captain) - Manawatu

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Natalie Dodd - Taranaki

Claudia Green - Nelson

Mikaela Greig - Manawatu

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Ashtuti Kumar - Manawatu

Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay

Monique Rees - Wairarapa

Jess Watkin - Manawatu

Coach: Jamie Watkins

Unavailable: Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay

Matches are livescored at: https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts

Full schedule: http://www.cdcricket.co.nz/Fanzone-1/Events-whats-on

