Central Hinds out to reclaim national lead

An unchanged Central Hinds squad has headed to Dunedin with the prospect of reclaiming the national one-day lead this weekend in the last two Hallyburton Johnstone Shield matches before the competition takes a break for Dream11 Super Smash.
With three wins from the first four rounds, the consistent Hinds are well placed on the second rung of the ladder, just four points behind new leaders the unbeaten Canterbury Magicians who will be hosting Wellington Blaze further north in Christchurch.
The Hinds are meanwhile meeting the winless Otago Sparks at University of Otago Oval for rounds five and six of the 10-round 50-over campaign, the squad unchanged as they remain without the services of WHITE FERN Rosemary Mair. Opening bowler Mair is now building up her bowling loads after having completed two weeks in managed isolation following her return from playing in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League.
Following this weekend’s twin away one-dayers, the team will next be in action at Napier’s McLean Park from 3.40pm on 27 December where they will open CD’s first Dream11 Super Smash doubleheader against defending T20 champions Wellington Blaze. The Central Stags then get underway under lights against the Firebirds from 7.10PM, tickets are available online from just $5 at CD.cricket.co.nz.
HALLYBURTON JOHNSTONE SHIELD
Central Hinds v Otago Sparks
University of Otago Oval, Dunedin
Round Five - 10am Saturday, 19 December 2020
Round Six - 10am Sunday, 20 December 2020
Anlo van Deventer (captain) - Wairarapa
Hannah Rowe (vice-captain) - Manawatu
Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu
Emily Cunningham - Taranaki
Natalie Dodd - Taranaki
Claudia Green - Nelson
Mikaela Greig - Manawatu
Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa
Ashtuti Kumar - Manawatu
Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay
Monique Rees - Wairarapa
Jess Watkin - Manawatu
Coach: Jamie Watkins
Unavailable: Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay
Matches are livescored at: https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts
Full schedule: http://www.cdcricket.co.nz/Fanzone-1/Events-whats-on
POINTS TABLE
