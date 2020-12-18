Exciting new stallions embark Karaka 2021 - NZ Bloodstock

Friday, 18 December, 2020 - 12:14

All eyes will be on a number of sensational new names from stallion line-ups on both sides of the Tasman when their first crops of yearlings go through the ring during Karaka 2021.

The catalogues for Book 1 and Book 2 feature a total of 17 first season sires, with anticipation building ahead of their debut offerings. The standout roll includes Almanzor, Caravaggio, Churchill, Derryn, Hellbent, Impending, Invader, Merchant Navy, Mongolian Falcon, Pariah, Ribchester, Russian Revolution, Satono Aladdin, Spieth (NZ), Time Test, War Decree and What’s the Story (NZ).

The yearling class of 2021 boasts an exceptional catalogue of 579 yearlings in Book 1, with another 339 quality youngsters for sale in Book 2.

While prospective international buyers may be unable to travel to Karaka in January, all yearlings will be available for on-farm inspections as well as onsite at Karaka prior to the Sale, with NZB and New Zealand-based agents available to inspect on behalf.

A strong benefit of the Sale, all yearlings offered at Karaka 2021 are eligible to be nominated for the lucrative Karaka Million Series. The exciting racing prospects will have an opportunity to race for their share of two million dollar features - the $1m DoubleTree by Hilton Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) in 2022 and the $1m Karaka Million 3YO Classic (1600m) in 2023. Karaka 2021 graduates also have the opportunity to contest the $100,000 CollinsonForex Karaka Cup (2200m) for the remainder of their careers.

Karaka 2021 Schedule

Karaka Million Twilight meeting: Saturday 23 January

Book 1: Sunday 24 - Tuesday 26 January

Book 2: Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 January

National Online Yearling Sale: Wednesday 3 February

