'Paralympics New Zealand disappointed by today's Russian Doping Ban'

Friday, 18 December, 2020 - 14:49

Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) Chief Executive Fiona Allan says: "We are really disappointed by today’s decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as we see this as a compromised outcome for all clean Para athletes both internationally and in New Zealand."

She continued: "The reduced 2 year, rather than 4 year ban period includes the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games however clean Russian Para athletes can compete at both these Paralympic Games as a ‘neutral’ athlete."

She continued: "The upcoming Paralympic Games will be incredibly challenging for Para athletes and we urge all measures be taken to ensure they are protected as clean Para athletes and therefore upholding the integrity and values that we would expect in Para sport."

PNZ has a zero tolerance towards doping and fully supports that all International Federations and Nations should take the appropriate action to protect the rights of clean athletes.