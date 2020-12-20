Frankie Mackay breaks New Zealand record

Sunday, 20 December, 2020 - 18:21

Canterbury Magicians captain Frances (Frankie) Mackay has had a good day out as the national Hallyburton Johnstone Shield wound up for the 2020 calendar year.

Mackay's innings of 68 in her side's thumping 139-run win over Wellington Blaze at Hagley Oval has seen the Canterbury stalwart overtake retired Auckland Heart and Central Hind Sara McGlashan as the top overall run-scorer in New Zealand's Domestic one-day competition.

Former WHITE FERN McGlashan held the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Domestic record with 4,552 career runs from 146 appearances, among her 301 List A matches overall.

Mackay now has 4,577 runs from 112 appearances for Canterbury, among 4,889 List A runs from her overall career.

Putting the icing on Mackay's cake today was a bonus point win that lifted the Canterbury Magicians up to equal points with competition leaders the Central Hinds - who take the official lead into 2021 courtesy of a superior net run rate.

The Hinds maintained their top spot after opening batsman Natalie Dodd's 10th Hallyburton Johnstone Shield century (third for the Hinds) ensured a successful chase in Dunedin, her unbeaten 108- trumping fellow WHITE FERN Katey Martin's first innings century in a reduced 45 over-game.

Dodd's hundred made her the first player to register three List A centuries for the Central Hinds, after having moved from Northern Districts just three years ago.

Martin's 105 off 104 balls was meanwhile her sixth for the blue and gold of Otago - just two more centuries will see the long-serving veteran equal Suzie Bates' Otago record of eight. It was the high point of the campaign for the winless southerners who are out of the running for the one-day title this season.

Meanwhile in Auckland, defending champions the Auckland Hearts continued their resurgence with another good win over rivals Northern Districts, and will head into the final four rounds in third spot when the one-day competition resumes on 20 February 2021 - when the Hinds and Magicians will meet for top of the table clashes in rounds seven and eight.

At the completion of the 10 rounds, the top two sides will then progress to the 28 March 2021 Grand Final.

All six women's teams now switch to T20 mode for the 2020/21 Dream11 Super Smash that begins with defending champions Wellington Blaze hosting the Auckland Hearts at the Basin Reserve at a free entry doubleheader on Christmas Eve.