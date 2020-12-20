Pakistan A claims first-class win against NZ A

|
The Pakistan Shaheens have this afternoon closed out an 89-run victory in their sole first-class four-day match against New Zealand A in Whangarei.
New Zealand A had been chasing 297 for a win at Cobham Oval, after BLACKCAP Matt Henry started the day by claiming the final Pakistan wicket to finish with a haul of 6-53 off 25.3 overs, wrapping up the Shaheens' second innings on 329.
However, by tea on the final sweltering afternoon New Zealand A was left fighting to stay in the contest, needing a further 153 runs off 41 overs with just four wickets remaining.
Naseem Shah (3-44 off 12) had ripped out the middle order, before Ammad Butt sealed the victory late in the final session to finish with 3-38.
The touring Pakistan A side now plays a series of T20 matches against the Northern Knights (4pm, 27 December at Seddon Park), Wellington Firebirds (2.40pm, 29 December at the Basin Reserve) and Canterbury Kings (2pm 1 January 2021 at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln) as New Zealand's premier Domestic T20 cricketers get ready for the start of the Dream11 Super Smash on 24 December in Wellington.
