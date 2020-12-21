Cricket Wellington to support Women’s Refuge and Safe Night

Monday, 21 December, 2020 - 12:09

Cricket Wellington and the Wellington Blaze have partnered with the Women’s Refuge this summer to support women and children in need.

The Firebirds and Blaze Super Smash double-header against Northern Districts on January 9 at the Basin Reserve will be FREE ENTRY as the Blaze aim to chase down 500 safe nights as part of the Women’s Refuge’s Safe Night initiative which provides safe homes and shelter for victims of domestic violence.

Fans are encouraged to head along to the match on January 9 free of charge and help reach the target of 500 safe nights donated. Every $20 donated on the day will gift a safe night of shelter for a victim of domestic violence.

"Every night 160 women and children in New Zealand are in need of a safe place to escape family violence and this time of year can be especially tough on families," said Women’s Refuge CEO Dr Ang Jury.

"We think it’s fantastic that the Blaze and Cricket Wellington have come together to support the Safe Night initiative."

Cricket Wellington CEO Cam Mitchell said he was proud that the organisation were able to support such a worthwhile cause.

"Our cricketers are used to chasing down big numbers, so when the challenge was put to us to raise 500 Safe Nights for Women’s Refuge, we couldn’t resist.

"This is such a worthy cause and one that is very important at this time of year so we encourage everyone to come along to the game and support in any way that they can."

Cricket Wellington would like to thank Nicki Cruickshank and the team at Tommy’s Real Estate for their help to bring this game to the fans for free, in support of Women’s Refuge.

More information about the Safe Night initiative can be found at: www.safenight.nz

Dream11 Super Smash Double-header

Saturday 9 January 2021

Wellington Blaze v Northern Spirit | 11.40am

Wellington Firebirds v Knights | 3.10pm

Basin Reserve, Wellington