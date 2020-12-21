Robinson skis from bib 40 into 21st place at her second ever World Cup Super G

Monday, 21 December, 2020 - 13:17

Kiwi Alpine Ski Racing superstar Alice Robinson has impressively skied from bib 40 into 21st place overnight at the FIS World Cup Super G held in Val D’Isère, France.

This was her second World Cup Super G start, her first World Cup Super G finish and has resulted in her earning her first Super G World Cup points ever.

"Going into today I was just wanting to ski super solid and get some points under my belt in Super G, because I wasn’t really sure how it was going to go as this is only my second World Cup Super G. The first World Cup Super G was in Garmisch [February 2020] and my ski came off, so this is actually my first World Cup finish".

Robinson flew down the course in a time of 1:26:77, 2.13 seconds behind the winner, Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic. The podium was rounded out with Corinne Suter (SUI) in second place and Federica Brignone (ITA) in third.

Robinson was pleased with her result. "I was hoping for a top 30 so 21st place is a really good result for me".

Robinson is known for her success in the more technical discipline of Giant Slalom, in which she has claimed three World Cup Podiums in the last couple of seasons.

She explains that "Speed races like Super G are a completely different beast so it is definitely a big step up, so it is pretty exciting. I was pretty happy to get 21st after everyone has been on that track for four days during the Downhill races but I just stepped onto it and I am happy with how it went."

Next up Robinson will be focusing on the FIS World Cup Giant Slalom to be held in Semmering, Austria on the 28th of December. With a 12th place in Sölden (October 2020) and two DNF’s in Courchevel (December 2020) she will be working hard to ensure she gets back on top of the Giant Slalom podium.

Results: http://medias2.fis-ski.com/pdf/2021/AL/5034/2021AL5034RLR0.pdf