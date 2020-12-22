Powerlifter suspended for two years anti-doping rule violation - Drug Free Sport NZ

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 11:33

The Sports Tribunal has suspended powerlifter Sean Winters for two years after testing positive for stimulant, octodrine, and its metabolite, heptaminol. His suspension is backdated to 19 July 2020.

Mr Winters was tested while he was competing at the 2020 Auckland Powerlifting Championships in July 2020. He said he was using a supplement, which was contaminated with octodrine, although he was unable to provide evidence of this.

Octodrine and its metabolite heptaminol are stimulants which act on the central nervous system. Octodrine is a prescription medicine in New Zealand and is banned in competition.

"We know that supplements present a higher risk for athletes, because it is not always clear what is in them. We recommend that all athletes consult our Supplement Decision Making Guide so that they can get a better understanding of the risks of supplements and make an informed decision," said Drug Free Sport New Zealand Chief Executive Nick Paterson. "We know that supplements are commonly used within sport, but it remains the athlete’s responsibility to be aware of what they’re taking and whether it contains a prohibited substance."