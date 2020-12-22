Three’s a charm for Mahoney

Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 - 14:32

Jenna Mahoney is hoping three will be her lucky number on Saturday.

The South Auckland conditioner will be taking three three-year-old fillies to Ellerslie on Boxing Day where she is hoping she will record her third stakes victory as a trainer.

Her charge will be led by last start Gr.3 Bonecrusher Stakes (1400m) victor Opalescence, who will contest the Listed Shaw’s Wire Ropes Uncle Remus Stakes (1400m), alongside stablemate El Roseay.

Mahoney was over the moon on Tuesday morning when El Roseay and Opalescence had drawn barriers one and two respectively, and she believes both fillies are in with a chance from those gates.

She was buoyed by Opalescence’s last start heroics, and with an identical draw, on the same track and distance, Mahoney is hoping she will experience déjà vu this weekend.

"Her last start was very pleasing," Mahoney said. "She has always been hard to beat from a decent draw, and she has drawn two again, so we are hoping for the same result.

"She has come on a lot (since that run). I have never had her better or work so well."

A $1,000 purchase off gavelhouse.com, Opalescence has repaid Mahoney’s initial outlay tenfold, and she believes there is a lot more instore for the daughter of Showcasing.

"I bought her as a weanling," Mahoney said. "She was only cheap off gavelhouse.com but I have had a lot of luck with Showcasing fillies, so I gave her a chance.

"We will take it one step at a time after Boxing Day. She will probably get over a mile, but I am not in a huge rush to get her there."

Mahoney is also looking forward to lining up stablemate El Roseay on Saturday.

"She is a nice progressive filly," Mahoney said. "She has got a heap of ability, she has had two outside draws so hasn’t won, but she goes really well."

Mahoney will also contest the Gr.2 Jamieson Park Eight Carat Classic (1600m) with Tango Love.

"She raced really well last time from the back, so she will definitely get a mile," Mahoney said. "If she can race a bit handier this time, she should be a reasonable chance."

Two-year-old colt Berbizier is also down to represent the stable in the SkyCity 1100, however, Mahoney said he is a doubtful starter after drawing wide.

"He has drawn sixteen, so there is a good chance he won’t start," she said. "But we will find another race for him and carry on." - NZ Racing Desk