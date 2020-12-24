Swansong for Supera - NZ Racing Desk

Thursday, 24 December, 2020 - 14:44

Ken Kelso may be ruing missed opportunities with Supera as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he is hoping the Group One performer can end her racing career with a bang at Ellerslie on Boxing Day.

The six-year-old mare has placed at elite-level on three occasions and Kelso thought the Gr.1 Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (1600m) was ripe for the picking in April.

However, COVID-19 lockdown struck in March and it was not to be, and now Kelso, who trains in partnership with his wife Bev, will have one last crack at Group One glory with the daughter of Savabeel, who is in-foal to US Navy Flag.

"She has just been unlucky with one thing and another," Kelso said. "I think the biggest disappointment was after she won at Matamata over 1400m that COVID hit us and we missed getting to the Thoroughbred Breeders.

"I think that was her race. She got beaten narrowly the year before and it was just unfortunate COVID came, and that was one Group One that escaped."

She will line-up in the Gr.1 Cambridge Stud Zabeel Classic (2000m) and Kelso is happy with her heading into the race after her last-start runner-up performance in the Gr.2 Cal Isuzu Stakes (1600m).

"She found the line well," Kelso said. "It was one of those days where horses went to the front and they were hard to peg back.

"Vinnie (Colgan, jockey of winner Showoroses) got soft sectionals in front and she found the line well, and it’s all you can ask for going forward to 2000m next start.

"She has bounced through it very well and eaten well and has been working well."

Group One test for Tiptronic

Group One winner Tiptronic will be out to try and add another elite level victory to his record when he contests the Gr.1 Cambridge Stud Zabeel Classic (2000m) at Ellerslie on Boxing Day.

The Graham Richardson and Rogan Norvall-trained gelding recorded his maiden Group One victory in the Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m) at Te Rapa in February, but he has been disappointing this preparation, failing to place in his five starts, and his conditioners are hoping for a form reversal on Saturday.

"He’s been a bit disappointing, but he’s done that before," Richardson said. "He doesn’t start coming right until about Christmas time, so hopefully he’s on the mark again.

"He’s very competitive, he tries hard, and he’s a good horse."

Richardson will also be looking to attain black-type with three-year-old filly Devotioninmotion when she contests the Gr.2 Jamieson Park Eight Carat Classic (1600m) on Saturday.

The daughter of Proisir has placed in three of her five starts and finished fifth in the Gr.3 Bonecrusher Stakes (1400m) last start.

"It’s no one’s fault, she just got too far back last time," Richardson said. "She ran on quite well, one of the few that did.

"She is pretty smart."