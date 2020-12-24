Central Stags, Hinds named for McLean Park Dream11 Super Smash

Thursday, 24 December, 2020 - 16:15

Two uncapped players, a returning WHITE FERN and three returning BLACKCAPS, and a returning Stags veteran have been named for Sunday’s opening Dream11 Super Smash doubleheader at Napier’s McLean Park.

Having already made his first-class and one-day debuts for the Central Stags this summer, ICC Under 19 World Cup star Joey Field comes into the Stags’ T20 squad for the first time. The tall 20-year-old allrounder joins left-arm spinner and fellow Hawke’s Bay teammate Jayden Lennox as a new face on the T20 roster, with BLACKCAP left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel also named for his first match of the season, following his full recovery from a calf injury.

An injured calf has cost the Stags the services of swing supremo Seth Rance, however, while veteran allrounder Kieran Noema-Barnett will don the green for the first time this season and Bayley Wiggins makes his first appearance in the squad since his 2019 debut, when the talented youngster played against the Firebirds as a late replacement for Dane Cleaver.

Noema-Barnett was the Stags’ Dream11 Super Smash player of the year last season and comes into the squad in line to play his 129th T20 fixture, 81 of which have been for the Central Stags. The match will be big hitter Josh Clarkson’s 50th T20 appearance for the side.

WHITE FERN Rosemary Mair’s return to the Central Hinds for the first time this summer brings another pace weapon to a bowling attack that has already been scorching opposition teams during the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield this summer.

The Hinds are heading to McLean Park as the national one-day leaders, with opening pace bowler Mair returning after a successful first stint in Australia’s WBBL where she represented both the Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars, followed by two weeks’ mandatory quarantine and a fortnight rebuilding her bowling loads.

Central will be meeting to twin defending champions in their first home doubleheader, the Wellington Blaze and Firebirds.

Gates open from 2.40pm on 27 December where the Hinds will open against the Blaze from 3.40pm weather permitting. The Central Stags then get under lights against the Firebirds from 7.10pm, tickets are available online from just $5 at CD.cricket.co.nz with one ticket giving admission to both games.

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH

McLean Park, Napier

Sunday, 27 December 2020

Central Hinds v Wellington Blaze | 3.40PM

Central Stags v Wellington Firebirds | 7.10PM

CENTRAL HINDS

Hannah Rowe - co-captain - Manawatu

Jess Watkin - co-captain - Manawatu

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Natalie Dodd - Taranaki

Claudia Green - Nelson

Mikaela Greig - Manawatu

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay

Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay

Monique Rees - Wairarapa

Anlo van Deventer - Wairarapa

Coach: Jamie Watkins

CENTRAL STAGS

Tom Bruce - captain - Taranaki

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Dane Cleaver - wicketkeeper - Manawatu

Joey Field - uncapped - Hawke’s Bay

Jayden Lennox - uncapped - Hawke’s Bay

Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay

Kieran Noema-Barnett - Hawke’s Bay

Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay

Bayley Wiggins - Hawke’s Bay

George Worker - Manawatu

Coach: Aldin Smith

Assistant Coach: Dion Ebrahim

