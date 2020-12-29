Cup start up in the air for Princess Jenni - NZ Racing Desk

Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 - 14:51

David Brideoake can’t be any happier with New Zealand-bred mare Princess Jenni in the lead-up to the Gr.2 Perth Cup (2400m) at Ascot Park on Saturday, but whether she will be able to take her place in the field is another matter.

The Mornington trainer has booked the daughter of High Chaparral on a flight to Perth on Thursday morning, however, a backlog of freight may mean that she won’t make the flight.

Brideoake is taking a realistic view on the situation and said he will just have to reassess their options if she fails to get across to Western Australia.

"We have gone through the week like we are going to run, and she has had her final gallop this (Tuesday) morning," Brideoake told RSN927 Radio.

"If she gets the flight at 3am on Thursday morning, that is good, and she is prepared. If she doesn’t, we will reconsider and see what we do next.

"It all depends on the backlog of freight and whether there is a spot."

Brideoake has been happy with the Group One winner in the lead-up to Saturday and he believes she will be tough to beat if she makes the start line.

"Once we have got her to the mile and a half, I think she has gotten very confident at that distance," he said.

"Her racing pattern suits, and she is quite well in at the weights in Perth.

"The topweight horse (Truly Great) is a very good horse, but she is going to run a nice race."

Brideoake has successfully campaigned in Western Australia in the past, and he believes the style of racing in the state would suit Princess Jenni.

"I used to go over there quite a bit," he said. "I won a Derby and an Oaks over there a few years ago.

"The track will suit her, it’s a good environment over there."

Princess Jenni was purchased out of Phoenix Park’s 2017 New Zealand Bloodstock Premier Yearling Sale for $120,000.

- NZ Racing Desk