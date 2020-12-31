Opportunities aplenty for New Zealand XI against Pakistan Sheehans

Thursday, 31 December, 2020 - 09:10

Jeet Raval will captain a New Zealand XI side full of Under 19 stars and the son of 78 time international Chris Pringle, in two upcoming T20s against the Pakistan Sheehans in Christchurch in the New Year.

Raval last played for the BLACKCAPS a year ago and has been in good form for Northern Districts in the Ford Trophy, following a move south from Auckland in the off-season.

Following their run to the ICC Under 19 World Cup semi-finals in South Africa earlier this year, Rhys Mariu, Fergus Lellman, Adithya Ashok, Quinn Sunde and Will O’Rourke have all been included in their first senior representative squads.

Following in the cricketing footsteps of his father Chris, left-arm spinning all-rounder Tim Pringle features in his first New Zealand XI squad.

In-form Canterbury quick Fraser Sheat has also been included after taking 21 domestic wickets in his first six appearances this season.

Northern Districts batsman Joe Carter, Wellington’s Jakob Bhula, Otago Volts pace-bowler Jarrod McKay and Canterbury all-rounder Henry Shipley are the other domestically contracted players.

Otago Volts coach Rob Walter will take charge of the side for the two matches on January 3 and 5 at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, with Bob Carter and Paul Wiseman in support.

Wiseman, who was head coach of the New Zealand Under 19s in South Africa, said the two games against Pakistan A presented a valuable opportunity for the next generation of Kiwi cricketers.

"This will be a fantastic learning experience against world-class opponents," Wiseman said.

"It will certainly be a step up for our guys and a great chance for us to see how they respond to that challenge.

"We’re lucky to have Jeet Raval and Joe Carter in the squad with all their first class experience and I know the younger players will benefit a lot from sharing a changing room with them.

"The New Zealand XI and A programme is a proven talent pathway for NZC and we’re hopeful some of these players will take the chance to put their hands up for higher honours."

New Zealand XI

Jeet Raval (c) (Northern Districts)

Rhys Mariu (Canterbury)

Jakob Bhula (Wellington)

Joe Carter (Northern Districts)

Fergus Lellman (Northern Districts)

Henry Shipley (Canterbury)

Ryan Harrison (Auckland)

Quinn Sunde (Auckland)

Tim Pringle (Northern Districts)

Adithya Ashok (Auckland)

Fraser Sheat (Canterbury)

Jarrod McKay (Otago)

Will O’Rourke (Canterbury)

1st T20: January 3, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln - 11am

2nd T20: January 5, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln - 11am

