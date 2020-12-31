New Zealand Rugby congratulates Kendra Cocksedge

Thursday, 31 December, 2020 - 10:45

Black Ferns and Canterbury halfback Kendra Cocksedge has been recognised in the 2020 New Year Honours list, announced today.

Cocksedge has several accolades to her name including a two-time Rugby World Cup winner, top points scorer in Black Ferns history, first female winner of the prestigious Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Trophy award - and can now add Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive Mark Robinson said: "Kendra is a leading figure in the women’s game and works tirelessly both on and off the field. She continues to set a benchmark as one of the best halfbacks in the world and the work she does in her role as Women’s Rugby Participation Manager ensures the game continues to grow.

"This recognition is so well-deserved and we are delighted for her and her family."

Cocksedge debuted for the Black Ferns in 2007, she has gone on to play 53 Tests, second only to Fiao’o Faamausili. She was named World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year in 2015 and has been a pivotal member of the reigning Farah Palmer Cup champion Canterbury side.

Former Canterbury player and Japanese international Emeritus Professor Yoshihiro Sakata was made an Honorary Member for services to New Zealand - Japan relations and rugby.