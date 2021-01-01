Henry replaces Wagner in Test squad

|
Canterbury seamer Matt Henry has been brought into the BLACKCAPS squad for the second PSO Carient Test against Pakistan at Hagley Oval starting on Sunday.
Henry replaces Neil Wagner, who is recovering from undisplaced fractures in both the fourth and fifth toes of his right foot, sustained in the first Test at Bay Oval.
Wagner’s recovery is expected to be approximately six weeks.
BLACKCAPS coach Gary Stead said Henry brings Test experience and local knowledge to the squad.
"Matt has been in good form with the ball having recently taken 6-53 for New Zealand A against the Pakistan Shaheens (A side) in December," Stead said.
"We’re still a couple of days out from the Test, so need to take a look at the surface while also assessing our options for best-possible team make-up."
BLACKCAPS TEST SQUAD
Kane Williamson (c)
Tom Blundell
Trent Boult
Matt Henry
Kyle Jamieson
Tom Latham
Daryl Mitchell
Henry Nicholls
Mitchell Santner
Tim Southee
Ross Taylor
BJ Watling (wk)
Will Young
BLACKCAPS/Pakistan media schedule
Match officials
On-field umpires - Chris Gaffaney and Chris Brown
3rd umpire - Wayne Knights
4th umpire - Shaun Haig
