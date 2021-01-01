Henry replaces Wagner in Test squad

Friday, 1 January, 2021 - 10:00

Canterbury seamer Matt Henry has been brought into the BLACKCAPS squad for the second PSO Carient Test against Pakistan at Hagley Oval starting on Sunday.

Henry replaces Neil Wagner, who is recovering from undisplaced fractures in both the fourth and fifth toes of his right foot, sustained in the first Test at Bay Oval.

Wagner’s recovery is expected to be approximately six weeks.

BLACKCAPS coach Gary Stead said Henry brings Test experience and local knowledge to the squad.

"Matt has been in good form with the ball having recently taken 6-53 for New Zealand A against the Pakistan Shaheens (A side) in December," Stead said.

"We’re still a couple of days out from the Test, so need to take a look at the surface while also assessing our options for best-possible team make-up."

BLACKCAPS TEST SQUAD

Kane Williamson (c)

Tom Blundell

Trent Boult

Matt Henry

Kyle Jamieson

Tom Latham

Daryl Mitchell

Henry Nicholls

Mitchell Santner

Tim Southee

Ross Taylor

BJ Watling (wk)

Will Young

BLACKCAPS/Pakistan media schedule

Match officials

On-field umpires - Chris Gaffaney and Chris Brown

3rd umpire - Wayne Knights

4th umpire - Shaun Haig