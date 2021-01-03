George Worker to captain Central Stags

Sunday, 3 January, 2021 - 13:14

With Tom Bruce on paternity leave, the Central Stags have a new captain for tomorrow’s Dream11 Super Smash rematch with archrivals the Northern Knights.

George Worker will lead the Stags onto Seddon Park looking to inflict a second big win over the Knights who are still stinging from a bruising 45-run defeat at Pukekura Park on 30 December.

Batsman Ben Smith meanwhile comes in for Bruce in the only change to the squad.

Worker is enjoying one of his fiercest seasons in the league as the top runscorer nationally after back-to-back knocks in the 70s - including his Stags career best 79 from his latest two innings, at an explosive strike rate of 151.28.

The second most capped T20 player for the Stags - with 81 games, behind teammate Kieran Noema-Barnett with 84, the left-hander’s experience has been at the fore.

He set the platform on both occasions at Pukekura Park for the side to post daunting totals, which they successfully defended to climb to the top end of the table.

Worker previously captained the Stags in the shortest format for three games in 2015/16 - with his captaincy debut an eight-wicket win against the Knights that season at Pukekura. He will be looking to keep the team’s current momentum going in very different conditions, the ball expected to move under lights at a humid Seddon Park.

The team will be also be hoping for good weather in the free admission doubleheader with the Central Hinds, who kick off at 3.30PM against Northern Spirit.

The Hinds have improved every game but are still looking for their first win, after losing their latest match by just eight runs in a last over finish.

There is just one change to the Hinds’ squad with Ashtuti Kumar dropping out of the thirteen as she heads to Lincoln to captain CD Under 19 women at the Under 19 Nationals, where CD is looking to defend the age-group title Kumar and the team won last season.

The Hinds are by no means out of the race early in the campaign while the Stags can reclaim top spot on the men’s ladder with a third win on the bounce in Hamilton, back at the place where they defeated the Knights two years ago for the trophy.

Both the Stags and Hinds matches will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/user/NZCTV

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH

Seddon Park, Hamilton

4 January 2021

CENTRAL HINDS

v Northern Spirit at 3.30PM

Hannah Rowe - co-captain - Manawatu

Jess Watkin - co-captain - Manawatu

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Natalie Dodd - wicketkeeper - Taranaki

Claudia Green - Nelson

Mikaela Greig - Manawatu

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay

Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay

Monique Rees - Wairarapa

Anlo van Deventer - Wairarapa

Coach: Jamie Watkins

CENTRAL STAGS

v Northern Knights at 7OM

George Worker - captain - Manawatu

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Dane Cleaver - wicketkeeper - Manawatu

Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay

Jayden Lennox - uncapped - Hawke’s Bay

Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay

Kieran Noema-Barnett - Hawke’s Bay

Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay

Ben Smith - Whanganui

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay

Bayley Wiggins - Hawke’s Bay

Coach: Aldin Smith

Assistant Coach: Dion Ebrahim

Matches livescored here: https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts

Schedule and tickets here: http://www.cdcricket.co.nz/Fanzone-1/Events-whats-on

