Will Young back for Central Stags, Kate Gaging named in Central Hinds - CDCA

Thursday, 7 January, 2021 - 13:06

Fresh from taking a blinder of a catch in yesterday’s BLACKCAPS Test match win against Pakistan, Will Young will boost the Central Stags after having been named for tomorrow’s Dream11 Super Smash doubleheader in Dunedin.

Young is set to start in his first match since the second Test against the West Indies in mid-December as he replaces Ben Smith in the squad, with George Woker continuing as skipper.

Regular captain Tom Bruce remains in Taranaki on paternity watch while Bayley Wiggins has recovered from the bout of tonsillitis that sidelined him from Monday’s match in Hamilton.

The match is set to be BLACKCAP Blair Tickner’s 50th T20 appearance with the Stags heading into the first of their southern showdowns with a 2-2 record so far this season.

A win will see the Stags join leaders the Wellington Firebirds at the top of the table on 12 points, with the Canterbury Kings, Volts and Stags all bunched on eight points. However, the Kings (whom the Stags play on Sunday) have played just two games and the Volts three, while the Stags will be heading into their fifth match at the University of Otago Oval tomorrow afternoon.

The Central Hinds will open the card against the Otago Sparks in the morning, looking to get their first win on the board.

With Anlo van Deventer unavailable and WHITE FERN Rosemary Mair out with a side strain, the Hinds have two changes to the squad for Dunedin.

Having got CD’s national Under 19 defence off to a winning start yesterday in Lincoln, CD U19 women’s captain Ashtuti Kumar has made the dash south to return to the Hinds squad and Nelson’s Kate Gaging has been called into the Central Hinds squad for the first time.

A right-handed bat who is also a sharp young wicketkeeper, Gaging has been a regular in CD age-group sides.

She also won selection for New Zealand at U18 Indoor Cricket level, and bowls off-spin when not keeping.

Alongside twin sister Anna, Kate Gaging was part of the CD U19 team that lifted the inaugural national title last summer, and the now defunct title-winning CD U21 team before that.

Gaging represents the Tararua Kotahi in the Central Super League and Hinds coach Jamie Watkins says the 19-year-old has earned her maiden selection to the next level after "consistent performances over the last few years with the successful CD U21 and U19 teams, as well as hard work in the Nelson system with Nelson Coach BJ Barnett.

"Kate has also been playing Premier men’s cricket this season in Nelson.

"She’s another exciting prospect, her selection recognising the depth and good work of our Districts systems within CD."

Both matches will be streamed on Spark Sport.

DREAM11 SUPER SMASH

University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

8 January 2021

CENTRAL HINDS

v Otago Sparks at 11.10AM

Hannah Rowe - co-captain - Manawatu

Jess Watkin - co-captain - Manawatu

Georgia Atkinson - Manawatu

Emily Cunningham - Taranaki

Natalie Dodd - wicketkeeper - Taranaki

Kate Gaging - Nelson

Claudia Green - Nelson

Mikaela Greig - Manawatu

Melissa Hansen - Wairarapa

Ashtuti Kumar - Manawatu

Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay

Monique Rees - Wairarapa

Coach: Jamie Watkins

CENTRAL STAGS

v Otago Volts at 3.10PM

George Worker - captain - Manawatu

Doug Bracewell - Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson - Nelson

Dane Cleaver - wicketkeeper - Manawatu

Joey Field - Hawke’s Bay

Jayden Lennox - uncapped - Hawke’s Bay

Christian Leopard - Hawke’s Bay

Kieran Noema-Barnett - Hawke’s Bay

Ajaz Patel - Hawke’s Bay

Blair Tickner - Hawke’s Bay

Bayley Wiggins - Hawke’s Bay

Will Young - Taranaki

Coach: Aldin Smith

Assistant Coach: Dion Ebrahim

Matches livescored here: https://scoring.nzc.nz/centraldistricts

Schedule and tickets here: http://www.cdcricket.co.nz/Fanzone-1/Events-whats-on

