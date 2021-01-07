Rae million dollar dreaming

Thursday, 7 January, 2021 - 18:05

The Ken Rae and Krystal Williams-Tuhoro-trained two-year-old Follow Your Dreams looked a picture when galloping between races at Ruakaka on Thursday.

The stakes-placed son of Contributer has won two of his four starts and was luckless when fifth over 1100m at Ellerslie on Boxing Day.

He is rated a $10 chance in the $1m Doubletree by Hilton Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) at Ellerslie on January 23.

Craig Grylls galloped the colt over 1000m in 1:01.08, covering the last 600m in 34.13 seconds.

"He’s great," Rae said.

"Craig just said he’s very laid back and that he gave him a good feel.

"Despite being a colt, he’s so quiet. He has got a lot of speed, but it’s not electric. He just goes when you ask him."

Grylls, who had a fruitful day at Ruakaka riding five winners, will ride the exciting youngster in the Karaka Million.