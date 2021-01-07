Rae million dollar dreaming

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Ken Rae and Krystal Williams-Tuhoro-trained two-year-old Follow Your Dreams looked a picture when galloping between races at Ruakaka on Thursday.
The stakes-placed son of Contributer has won two of his four starts and was luckless when fifth over 1100m at Ellerslie on Boxing Day.
He is rated a $10 chance in the $1m Doubletree by Hilton Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) at Ellerslie on January 23.
Craig Grylls galloped the colt over 1000m in 1:01.08, covering the last 600m in 34.13 seconds.
"He’s great," Rae said.
"Craig just said he’s very laid back and that he gave him a good feel.
"Despite being a colt, he’s so quiet. He has got a lot of speed, but it’s not electric. He just goes when you ask him."
Grylls, who had a fruitful day at Ruakaka riding five winners, will ride the exciting youngster in the Karaka Million.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice