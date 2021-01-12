Gallagher Chiefs set for trainings around the region

Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 - 15:03

The Gallagher Chiefs are taking two of their pre-season January team trainings on the road. The team will be hosted by Hamilton Marist Rugby Football Club on Wednesday 13 January and Morrinsville Rugby and Sports Club on Wednesday 20 January.

Each of the trainings will be open to the public, with trainings commencing at both locations from 2.30pm and concluding at 4.30pm with the opportunity for fans to grab autographs and photos.

Hamilton Marist Rugby Football Club Manager Steve Hale said Hamilton Marist Rugby Football Club were excited to host one of the two club rugby trainings the Gallagher Chiefs are delivering in the community.

"Hamilton Marist are really excited to be hosting the open training session. It provides a fantastic opportunity to invite our community along to see the Gallagher Chiefs up close and grab a few autographs or selfies afterwards!"

"We are looking forward to having them down at Hamilton Marist tomorrow afternoon. It will be a great day for our club and the local community," finished Hale.

Morrinsville Rugby and Sports Club Life Member Brett Johnstone said this was an incredible opportunity for both the club and the community.

"The idea of having the Gallagher Chiefs using Campbell Park for a training run is fantastic. The benefits for the Rugby and Sports community will be huge, both for Morrinsville region but also for the Gallagher Chiefs."

"There are three Rugby and Sports clubs in the region: Morrinsville Rugby and Sports, Kereone Rugby and Sports and Northern Rugby Club. The impact that the Gallagher Chiefs will have on the 246 Junior players will be immense. Junior players love to relate to those that are playing at the Gallagher Chiefs level. Our Senior players will be able to witness the training work ethic of the Gallagher Chiefs. Finally, it is a great opportunity for our supporters and sponsors to enjoy watching the training and been able to put a face to a name," said Johnstone.

Gallagher Chiefs Open Club Trainings:

Hamilton Marist Rugby Football Club

Date: Wednesday 13 January

Time: 2.30pm - 4.30pm

Location: 147 Old Farm Road, Hamilton East, Hamilton 3216

Morrinsville Rugby and Sports Club

Date: Wednesday 20 January

Time: 2.30pm - 4.30pm

Location: 355 Thames Street, Morrinsville 3300