New Zealand Rugby mourns the passing of Lee Smith

Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 - 17:30

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has expressed condolences following the passing of former coach and educator Lee Smith.

NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson said Smith contributed to rugby at all levels and news of his passing was met with sadness.

"Our thoughts are with his family and community at this time who will be mourning a special man. Lee’s contribution to rugby was extensive, from his time coaching Otago to working for New Zealand Rugby, Oceania Rugby and World Rugby to develop the game; he has definitely left his mark not only in our country but around the globe."

Smith coached Otago from 1980-1983 and worked at NZR following that for nine years. He went on to work as the IRB (World Rugby) Development Director and Oceania Rugby Development Manager between 1996 and 2010.