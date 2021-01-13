McMillan to extend his stay with the Gallagher Chiefs Coaching team

Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 - 06:01

The Chiefs Rugby Club have today announced Gallagher Chiefs interim Head Coach Clayton McMillan has signed on as an Assistant Coach with the Gallagher Chiefs for 2022 and 2023.

McMillan was appointed in February 2020 as the Gallagher Chiefs interim Head Coach for this year’s Sky Super Rugby campaign while Warren Gatland leads the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins said it is great to have McMillan signed with the Club for a further two years.

"We are thrilled he is committed to staying on with the Gallagher Chiefs for the 2022 and 2023 seasons as an Assistant Coach. Clayton has a great record of results from coaching the Bay of Plenty Steamers and the MÄori All Blacks. He is a proven leader who understands our Chiefs culture. Clayton and Gatty have formed a good working relationship and this combination is going to be fundamentally important for the growth and development of our Club."

"Clayton has already had a positive impact since he joined us and we are excited to see him lead the Gallagher Chiefs this coming Sky Super Rugby season," said Collins.

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Warren Gatland said he was pleased to have McMillan continue in the coaching group.

"I’m absolutely delighted that Clayton has been appointed in a long-term role with the Gallagher Chiefs. He is extremely well respected in the game and what he has achieved with Bay of Plenty and the MÄori All Blacks gives him the credit he deserves coming into these roles as Head Coach for this season and continuing as Assistant Coach when I return."

McMillan said he is grateful for the opportunity to continue his coaching journey with the Gallagher Chiefs.

"I am stoked to have signed on for another couple of years post 2021. I am incredibly grateful to be here in the first place and that the Club has shown faith in my ability and my willingness to be a part of the organisation that really wants to move forward. It is really appealing and gives me the opportunity to dig my toes in now and be a part of that journey."

McMillan is excited by the prospect to be mentored by Gatland.

"I have already formed a good relationship with Gatty. He was really welcoming in 2020 and allowed me to come over and see the organisation from the top down. We have caught up numerous times since to allow us to continue to build on our relationship."

"One of the attractions of coming to the Chiefs in the first place was to have the opportunity to work alongside Gats. He is one of the world’s most experienced coaches. I have always been a head coach so it will be nice in some respects to step back and be mentored by somebody of his experience. It is only going to help me in my coaching journey and one I am exceptionally grateful for," said McMillan.