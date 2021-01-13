Prada Cup’s Sky Tower animation

Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 - 16:19

Starting tomorrow, on the eve of each racing day of the PRADA Cup, Auckland’s Sky Tower will be illuminated in red with the PRADA Cup logo projected with a variety of animations, displayed day by day every 30 minutes at the hour and half hour, to mark the Challengers Selection Series of the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA.

The show, offered to Auckland by Challenger of Record 36, will be held from 9 PM to 2 AM and will be visible from the northern side of the city every week - on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights - until the last day of the PRADA Cup, in late February.

The graphics and animations have been designed by PRADA’s graphic design department and implemented with the technical support of local specialized firms and agencies.

"Auckland and New Zealand have always been in the heart of Prada. This project aims to raise awareness of the PRADA Cup within local residents and visitors, and to underline the importance of this international sporting event and exciting summer of sailing which will begin this Friday. This is also a way to communicate to Aucklanders that the following day will be a racing day", declared COR 36 CEO's Representative Francesco Longanesi Cattani.

Auckland Sky Tower is 328 metres (1,076 ft) tall, this makes it the tallest freestanding structure in the Southern Hemisphere. Completed in 1997 it has become an iconic landmark in Auckland's skyline due to its height and unique design. From 220 metres high above street level the visitor can have an exceptional panoramic view up to 80 kilometers in every direction.