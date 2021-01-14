WHITE FERNS to host World Champions Australia and England

Thursday, 14 January, 2021 - 13:01

The WHITE FERNS will host ODI and T20 World Champions England and Australia, respectively, over the second half of this summer as the women’s international schedule roars back into life.

With government support, the England women’s side will arrive in New Zealand on Saturday, January 26 and undergo the mandatory 14-day managed isolation period ahead of playing the WHITE FERNS in three ODIs and three T20s between February 23 and March 7.

Once England has finished its managed isolation period, it will travel to Queenstown for a nine-day training camp, including warm-up games at John Davies Oval on February 14 and 16.

Less than a week after England depart, the Australia women’s side will arrive in the country and undergo managed isolation ahead of three T20s at Hamilton’s Seddon Park and three Rose Bowl ODIs at Mt Maunganui’s Bay Oval.

England are the reigning ODI World Champions after beating India in the World Cup final at Lord’s in 2017 while Australia women hold the mantle as T20 World Champions after defeating India in the final of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne last year.

Four of the T20s (three against England and one against Australia) will be double-headers alongside BLACKCAPS fixtures, and two ODIs (both against England) will be part of "back-to-back" events in which the WHITE FERNS will play at the same venue, the day after the BLACKCAPS.

NZC chief executive David White said he was delighted to be able to confirm the two G.J. Gardner Homes tours at a time when women’s international cricket had ground to a standstill around the world.

"We’re very grateful to the New Zealand government for supporting and enabling these women’s tours and for creating an environment in which they can proceed," he said.

"It’s great that New Zealand and the world will be able to see these two terrific women’s sides - Australia and England, in action against the WHITE FERNS, and women’s cricket receiving the attention it deserves.

"And with the ICC Women’s World Cup to be hosted in New Zealand next summer, it’s particularly important that teams are able to play and compete and develop their games ahead of such a significant tournament."

All the WHITE FERNS matches will be covered live by Spark Sport and Magic Talk Radio, while the third T20 against England and the opening T20 against Australia will be screened live on free-to-air TV One.