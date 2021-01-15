Kiwi team to compete at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships selected

Friday, 15 January, 2021 - 10:07

Alice Robinson, Piera Hudson, Willis Feasey and Jack Adams have been selected to compete for New Zealand at the 2021 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy between the 7thand 21stof February 2021.

Individual event entries are to be confirmed on Monday the 18thof January, but Snow Sports NZ Head of Alpine Jono Howson has indicated the following entries are likely:

Alice Robinson - Alpine Combined, Super G, Giant Slalom and Parallel.

Piera Hudson - Giant Slalom, Slalom and Parallel.

Willis Feasey - Super G and Giant Slalom.

Jack Adams - Giant Slalom, Slalom and Parallel.

Robinson stunned the Alpine World when she won the Soelden FIS World Cup Giant Slalom season opener in 2019 when she was just 17 years old. The experienced World Cup skier will bring her world class Giant Slalom abilities and winning mentality to the team.

Hudson made waves in 2018 when she became the first Kiwi alpine athlete to achieve a top 30 result and score World Cup Slalom points in fifteen years. She impressively skied from bib 59 to finish in 26thplace at the Killington Cup in Vermont, USA and brings her Slalom experience to the team.

Feasey, who competed in Slalom, Giant Slalom and Super G at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, brings over thirteen years of FIS racing experience to the team.

"It’s always an honour to be selected for a New Zealand team. To ski in Cortina for the most important winter event this year will be amazing and well worth a watch if you can. It’s been a pretty weird build up trying to juggle Covid lockdowns and that sort of stuff so really looking forward to just getting there and trying to ski as fast as possible."

Adams, who has recently achieved his seasons best score of 43.00 at a FIS Slalom race in Hochfuegen, Austria, rounds out the Kiwi team of four.

The FIS Alpine World Ski Championships are held once every two years. Snow Sports NZ Head of Alpine Jono Howson explains "World Champs is a stand-alone event and the person that is crowned world champion gets to claim that for two years, it is quite an honour".

Cortina Schedule: https://www.cortina2021.com/en/calendar/

